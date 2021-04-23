Ex San Juan mayor Guia Gomez again tests positive for COVID, says son JV

Former San Juan mayor Guia Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19 again, his son, former senator JV Ejercito tweeted on Friday.

Please pray for my mother, who again has tested positive for COVID. Hoping this time it will be milder.



Walang katapusan. — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) April 23, 2021

Ejercito's father, former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada, has been in hospital since late last month because of the coronavirus, too.

Estrada has been in and out of intensive care, but in the family's last update week he was "doing better".

