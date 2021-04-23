Ex San Juan mayor Guia Gomez again tests positive for COVID, says son JV
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 23 2021 10:46 PM
Former San Juan mayor Guia Gomez has tested positive for COVID-19 again, his son, former senator JV Ejercito tweeted on Friday.
Ejercito's father, former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada, has been in hospital since late last month because of the coronavirus, too.
Estrada has been in and out of intensive care, but in the family's last update week he was "doing better".
(More details to follow.)
Guia Gomez, Guia Gomez COVID, JV Ejercito, Erap Estrada, Erap COVID, COVID-19, coronavirus,
- /sports/04/23/21/mobile-legends-back-to-back-defeats-keep-cignal-winless-in-mpl7
- /news/04/23/21/lalaking-dawit-sa-illegal-recruitment-pamemeke-ng-covid-19-travel-docs-huli-sa-naia
- /entertainment/04/23/21/kris-aquino-bimby-interview-gender-orientation
- /sports/04/23/21/basketball-kai-sotto-nbls-adelaide-an-excellent-match-says-tab-baldwin
- /sports/04/23/21/basketball-ex-feu-captain-ken-tuffin-to-debut-for-wellington-in-new-zealand-nbl