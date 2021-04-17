Erap 'doing better' after return to ICU due to lung infection, says son Jinggoy

MANILA — Former Philippine president Joseph "Erap" Estrada is "doing better" after being sent back to the intensive care unit (ICU) for non-COVID patients, his son Jinggoy said on Saturday.

The deposed president "seems to be responding well" on the interventions to control his lung infection, the younger Estrada said in a Facebook post.

"His medications for blood pressure support are being lessened and his kidney function is improving," the former senator said.

"He is still on oxygen support but continues to be alert and oriented. He still remains at the ICU for further monitoring," he added.

Estrada's son former senator JV Ejercito earlier sought prayers for his father due to the development.

Last Sunday, the deposed chief executive and former Manila mayor was able to sing following extubation, based on a video shown by one of his nurses.

He was wheeled out of the ICU last Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19.

On April 9, he was removed from ventilator support after supposedly responding well to treatment.

On Friday, Jinggoy said his father had to be taken back to the ICU.

Estrada, who is turning 84 on Monday, served as President from 1998 until 2001. He did not finish his six-year term after he was slapped with allegations of corruption.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, pardoned him a month later. He later won as Manila Mayor but lost his 2019 reelection bid to now incumbent Isko Moreno.