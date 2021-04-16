Erap back in ICU due to bacterial lung infection

Photo courtesy of JV Ejercito

Former president Joseph Estrada has been readmitted to the intensive care unit for non-COVID patients after being diagnosed with a super imposed bacterial lung infection, his son, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, said Friday.

"We wish to announce that my father had a slight set back last night as his doctors found a super imposed bacterial lung infection," he said in a Facebook post.

"He has been brought back to the regular ICU (non covid) for monitoring and support of his blood pressure which fluctuated due to the said infection."

He added his father is stable with high flow oxygen support.

"Once again, we ask for your prayers for his immediate recovery and also to all those infected with COVID-19," he said.

The Estrada patriarch was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit after catching pneumonia. He was then intubated and mildly sedated.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On April 9, he was removed from ventilator support after supposedly responding well to treatment.

He was wheeled out of the ICU last Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19.

Estrada, who is turning 84 next week, served as President from 1998 until 2001. He did not finish his six-year term after he was slapped with allegations of corruption.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment. But his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, pardoned him a month later.

He was Mayor of Manila City from 2013 until 2019.