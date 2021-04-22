VP Robredo tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure to close-in security

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed last week to her close-in security detail who turned out positive for the disease.
In a Facebook post, Robredo said she underwent swab testing earlier in the day, after being in quarantine for 7 days following exposure.
"Even if I tested Negative already, I was advised by our doctor to finish at least the 10-day minimum quarantine period," the Vice President wrote.
"The 8 days passed by so swiftly because we’re all immersed with our Bayanihan E-Konsulta operations," she added.
In July last year, 4 of Robredo's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting her office to suspend operations.
The Philippines is battling another surge in the spread of the coronavirus more than a year since the pandemic started.
To date, the country has recorded over 971,000 COVID-19 cases, of which nearly 108,000 remain active.
