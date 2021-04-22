VP Robredo tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure to close-in security

Vice President Leni Robredo addresses the nation from her office to offer anew additional recommendations to the country's COVID-19 response, and to send a message of unity amid this crisis. OVP/File photo

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed last week to her close-in security detail who turned out positive for the disease.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said she underwent swab testing earlier in the day, after being in quarantine for 7 days following exposure.

"Even if I tested Negative already, I was advised by our doctor to finish at least the 10-day minimum quarantine period," the Vice President wrote.

"The 8 days passed by so swiftly because we’re all immersed with our Bayanihan E-Konsulta operations," she added.

In July last year, 4 of Robredo's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting her office to suspend operations.

The Philippines is battling another surge in the spread of the coronavirus more than a year since the pandemic started.

To date, the country has recorded over 971,000 COVID-19 cases, of which nearly 108,000 remain active.