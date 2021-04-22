PH logs 8,767 new COVID-19 cases, over 17,000 fresh recoveries

A barangay tanod uses a megaphone in reminding beneficiaries to maintain physical distancing as well as the proper wearing of facemasks and face shields at the payout of the government’s financial aid in Barangay Tibaguin, Hagonoy, Bulacan on April 21, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines logged 8,767 more COVID-19 cases and over 17,000 fresh recoveries, according to the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday.

The day's additional cases raised the country's cumulative total to 971,049, of which 107,988 are active. Five laboratories were not able to submit on time while a laboratory was not operational on Tuesday, according to the DOH.

The Philippines' active infections dramatically dropped from Saturday's record 203,000 after thousands of new recoveries were being announced daily by the health department since Sunday.

Of those still battling the disease, 96.6 percent have mild symptoms, 1.3 percent are asymptomatic, 0.9 percent are severely ill, while 0.7 percent are in critical condition.

Recoveries increased by 17,138 to 846,691, accounting for 87.2 percent of the country's total reported infections.

The DOH is veering away from the weekly tagging of "mass recoveries" and, since Monday, started reporting daily and time-based recoveries to address "skewed" data.

COVID-related deaths rose to 16,370 with 105 new fatalities.

This is the 2nd straight day that the number of newly-reported deaths counted more than 100.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the country already recorded over 215,000 coronavirus infections in the first 3 weeks of April alone, while the country's total reported cases for this year already exceeded that of last year's.

Out of 48,133 individuals who underwent testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 17.5 percent tested positive for the virus.

A total of 25 duplicates, of which 12 were recoveries, have been removed from the overall tally of cases.

Forty-three cases initially identified as recoveries turned out to be deaths after DOH's revalidation.

The utilization rate of dedicated intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the capital region went down to 80 percent from Wednesday's 82 percent, the latest bulletin showed.

Likewise, the rate of ward beds being occupied in the region dropped to 68 percent from the 70 percent earlier.

Isolation beds, on the other hand, remained 61 percent filled up.

Nationwide, ICU beds are 64 percent used up, while ward beds and isolation beds are 54 percent and 49 percent utilized, respectively.

The government placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under enhanced community quarantine from March 29 until April 11 to curb the alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases since last month.

The lockdown classification was subsequently downgraded to modified ECQ from April 12 until the end of the month.

The government is set to receive 500,000 more Sinovac jabs later in the day and its first 15,000 COVID-19 shots from Russia's Gamaleya Institute on Sunday, authorities said.

Vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that nearly 1.4 million Filipinos have already been vaccinated against the virus. This, however, is still far from the government's 70 million target by the end of the year.

