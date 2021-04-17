PH logs 11,101 new COVID-19 cases; active infections breach 200,000

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) disinfect the Manila Police District headquarters in Ermita on April 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday reported 11,101 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's cumulative tally to 926,052, with active cases breaching the 200,000 mark.

The remaining 203,710 active infections are considered a record-high not only in the country but in Southeast Asia as well since the pandemic began over a year ago, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team.

Of those still battling the disease, 96 percent are experiencing mild symptoms while 2.9 percent are asymptomatic.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 72 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country's death toll due to the virus to 15,810.

Recoveries increased by 799 to 706,532. This accounts for 76.3 percent of the country's cumulative tally.

Nine DOH-accredited laboratories failed to submit results on time.

Prof. Guido David of the OCTA Research group earlier expressed concern that the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and 4 nearby provinces might not be stemming the spread of COVID-19 as cases continued to climb.

David said the positive growth rate has again been observed in Metro Manila with the easing of the quarantine restriction.

As of April 13, the Philippines administered only over 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses after more than a month of rollout.

This is still far from the target of 70 million by the end of the year, which the health department said is needed to reach herd immunity.

