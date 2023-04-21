Marcos' Eid'l Fitr message: I hope you sustain values, teachings during Ramadan

Filipino Muslims pray at the start holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on March 23, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in his Eid'l Fitr message Friday hoped the Muslim community will maintain all the values instilled during Ramadan, and that this and other teachings during the period will be embodied in their daily lives.

"As you culminate the holy month of Ramadhan by celebrating the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, may you sustain the values, teachings, and practices that you have wholeheartedly discerned and embodied throughout this time," said Marcos in his message.

"Let these form the foundations of your characters as you continue to fulfill righteous deeds and strive to live a virtuous life moving forward," he added.

The President noted that the entire nation joins the Muslim community during the festive occasion, as the country embraces the Islamic faith as "part of our own collective consciousness."

"With our many faiths informing all our actions and bridging all our differences as a diverse set of peoples, we can transcend any challenge and still remain united under the banners of camaraderie, respect, and love," he said.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Malacañang already declared Friday as a holiday for the observance of the occasion.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by over 1.7 billion Muslims across the world through fasting and praying.

The Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti earlier declared that Eid'l Fitr or the Feast of Breaking the Fast will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023.