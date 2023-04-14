Palace: April 21 is holiday in observance of Eid al-Fitr

Filipino Muslims pray at the start holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on March 23, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday declared April 21, 2023, Friday, as a regular holiday in the Philippines in observance of Eid al-Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan.

Declaring April 21 as a holiday was made through Proclamation 201, according to the Palace.

In signing the proclamation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the holiday seeks to "bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid' Fitr to the fore of national consciousness."

This will also allow the public to join the Muslim community "in peace and harmony."

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by over 1.7 billion Muslims across the world through fasting and praying.

During this holy month, Muslims, from sunrise to sunset, refrain from eating and drinking, with some exceptions, especially for those who have health problems.

— With a report from Job Manahan, ABS CBN News