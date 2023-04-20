Filipino Muslims to mark Eid'l Fitr on April 22

Filipino Muslims gather for Eid'l Fitr in 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/ File

MANILA — The Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti has declared that Eid'l Fitr or the Feast of Breaking the Fast will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The Bangsamoro Mufti made the announcement on Thursday after conducting moonsighting in various places across the Philippines.

"The Ulama of Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta headed by Bangsamoro Mufti Abuhuraira A. Udasan assigned groups to perform moonsighting this evening… They have performed what they were assigned to do and then finally the result of moonsighting is that the mooncrescent has not been sighted," the announcement said.

Earlier, Malacañang already declared Friday, April 21, 2023 as a holiday for the observance of Eid'l Fitr.

The sighting of the mooncrescent is crucial in determining Eid'l Fitr as it marks the beginning of the new lunar month of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid'l Fitr is a major Islamic festivity as it marks the end of Ramadan — a month of fasting, which began last March 23 this year.