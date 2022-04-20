Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio at the BBM-Sara UniTeam rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar, Batangas, April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

BATANGAS – The UniTeam tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio barnstormed again the province of Batangas on Wednesday.

Hundreds of UniTeam supporters flocked to the tandem's grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate on the borders of Malvar town and Lipa City.

There, Marcos promised to Batangeños that he would work to lower electricity costs in the country, as well as help revive Batangas' tourism sector if he won as president.

"Dapat buhayin natin ng mabuti ang ating tourism industry," he said. "Para marami nang bumibisita dito. ’Yan naman, madali. Madaling mag-ayos, madaling mag-lagay ng kalsada para naman magkatrabaho muli."

Duterte-Carpio said the government should work to make sure businesses were not closed down during lockdowns. She also called for the improvement of the country's education system, as well as its peace and order situation.

Both their speeches were interrupted at times by the audience with shouts of "Panalo ka na!" (You already won!) and "Hindi kami bayad!" (We're not paid!)

The grand rally was held on the same day the Commission on Elections junked the final petition to disqualify Marcos from the 2022 presidential race, saying it "lacked merit."

In a statement, Marcos welcomed the poll body's decision, saying "law, evidence, and reason" have prevailed. The survey frontrunner also said he and his camp "held no rancor" toward the petitioners or any party.

Batangas is one of the country's most vote-rich provinces, with a voting population of 1,819,071 according to the Comelec. One of Marcos' election rivals, Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo secured some 500,000 votes in the province, around double Marcos' 200,000 votes, in the 2016 vice presidential race.

The province's incumbent governor re-electionist Hermilando "Dodo" Mandanas, who was present at Wednesday's rally, has expressed support for the BBM-Sara UniTeam.

Meanwhile, one of his election rivals, Prudencio "Dacio" Gutierrez, is backing Robredo's candidacy.

- With a report by Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News.