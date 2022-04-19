Home  >  News

Pinakamalaking rally ng Marcos-Duterte team naitala sa Cebu City

Posted at Apr 19 2022 08:12 PM

Sa Cebu City nanuyo ng boto ang tambalang Bongbong Marcos at Sara Duterte noong Lunes. Hindi naman sila binigo ng maraming Cebuano dahil ito na ang pinakamalaking rally ng Uniteam na umabot umano sa 300,000 katao ayon sa pulisya. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Abril 2022 

