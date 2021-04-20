Typhoon Bising keeps strength, to dump rains over Bicol, Quezon, N. Samar

MANILA—Typhoon Bising maintained its strength as it brushed past the eastern part of Luzon and Visayas on Tuesday morning but there is still a low chance of landfall, the state weather bureau said.

The country's second storm this year has left at least 1 dead in Southern Leyte and forced the evacuation of 18,467 families or 68,490 people in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas as of Monday, according to the national disaster council.

Bising (international name: Surigae) is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes, and light to moderate and at times heavy rains over the eastern portion of Quezon, Camarines provinces, Sorsogon, Albay, and Northern Samar, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

It was last estimated 475 kilometers east of Infanta town, Quezon as of 10 a.m., moving north northwest slowly while packing maximum sustained winds of 175 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph, according to the state weather bureau.

There was no mention of a potential landfall in the latest PAGASA advisory.

"Although mababa pa rin ang tsansa na mag-crossover land o landfall scenario, ina-account pa rin natin ang uncertainty. Nasa periphery pa rin ng bagyo ang ilang bahagi ng Luzon and Visayas," PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion earlier told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although there's a low chance of a landfall scenario. We continue to account for uncertainty. Some parts of Luzon and Visayas are on the storm's periphery.)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which may tilt some wooden, old electric posts, was hoisted over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan, Palanan)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras)

Bising is forecast to move north or north northwest until Wednesday evening and early Thursday, PAGASA said.

It will then move northeastward from the landmass of Luzon throughout Thursday and east northeastward on Friday and Saturday before it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday.