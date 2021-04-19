1 dead, thousands flee in PH due to Typhoon Bising

Courtesy of Jhoy-cee Beer/Ranulfo Docdocan

MANILA - A man died, another one is missing while more than 71,000 people were evacuated in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions due to Typhoon Bising, according to reports of disaster agencies on Monday.

Bising (international name: Surigae), the country's second storm this year, entered the Philippine area of responsibility last Friday but did not make landfall. It, however, brought rains in the eastern parts of the country, particularly in Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, weather state bureau PAGASA located the center of the typhoon at 235 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph.

According to the Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) Office of Civil Defense, a 79-year-old man died in St. Bernard, Southern Leyte after he was hit by a fallen coconut tree.

Alberto Wales suffered severe head injury and was declared dead on arrival at the Anahawan District Hospital in Southern Leyte, the agency said in a report.

In San Jose, Northern Samar, a 40-year-old man is reported missing after he ventured into sea to get his livestock in a nearby island. He was identified by authorities as Louie Din.

The regional office said up to 13,692 individuals (3,759 families) were evacuated for their safety.

In the Bicol Region, 57,793 evacuees (15,852 families) were recorded, according to a separate report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Some 2,200 passenger, nearly 900 rolling cargoes and 60 vessels were stranded in various ports following the cancellation of sea trips, the agency added. A few flights were also affected.

Nineteen towns reported experiencing power interruptions as Bising brushed past the eastern coasts.

The bad weather prompted local government units in parts of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and Samar, Tacloban City and Catanduanes to declare suspension of work and classes.

Flooding were reported in several areas.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 2 was hoisted over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy), the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Legazpi City, Manito), and the eastern and central portions of Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Bulusan, Irosin, Santa Magdalena, Matnog).

In the Visayas, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran are also placed under the same wind signal.

Bising is forecast to move northward or north northwestward until Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Afterwards, it will move generally northeastward or east northeastward, away from the landmass of Luzon, PAGASA said.

