'Bising' death toll rises to 2 - NDRRMC

Rescue workers assist residents as they evacuate to safer grounds in preparation for the possible effects of Typhoon Bising in Virac, Catanduanes on Sunday. Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Virac



MANILA - The death toll due to Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae) rose to two on Tuesday as it brought rains and winds over the eastern part of Luzon and Visayas, the state disaster response agency said in its latest report.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRMMC) situation report as of 8 a.m., two individuals were reported dead in the Eastern and Central Visayas regions, while another person is missing because of the typhoon.

Another person, meanwhile, was reportedly hurt in Central Visayas.

The agency said 5,351 families or 20,620 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers, while 7,278 families or 28,704 people are temporarily taking shelter with their relatives.

In those two regions and in Caraga, 42,155 families or 159,978 people were preemptively evacuated due to the weather disturbance, the second to hit the country this year.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The NDRRMC said two seawalls, a port and a tower base were reportedly damaged in Caraga region. Two houses in Catanduanes and Dinagat Islands were also destroyed.

With the cancellation of sea trips, 2,495 passengers, 939 rolling cargoes and 59 vessels were stranded in various ports. Some flights were also affected.

Sixty-three cities and municipalities in the Bicol Region, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas experienced power interruption.

The storm also led some local government units in parts of the said regions to suspend work and classes.

Flooding was recorded in several areas in Eastern Visayas.

The country's second storm maintained its strength on Tuesday morning, with state weather bureau PAGASA saying it still has a low chance of hitting land.

It was last estimated 475 kilometers east of Infanta town, Quezon as of 10 a.m., moving north northwest slowly while packing maximum sustained winds of 175 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph, according to the state weather bureau.

Bising is forecast to move north or north northwest until Wednesday evening and early Thursday, PAGASA said.