Robredo's campaign logo change a signal for inclusivity, openness

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo's campaign on Sunday veered away from its solid pink visual with a change of its logo now incorporating the colors of the Philippine flag.

This, Robredo's spokesman Atty. Barry Gutierrez said, is a signal for Robredo's supporters and non-supporters alike that their campaign is a fight for all Filipinos, regardless of their political "color" or loyalty.

"Lahat kasama sa laban. Lahat ipinaglalaban. Lahat paglilingkuran. Lahat pakikinggan. Dalhin natin ngayon ang people's campaign upang lumikha ng people's government na tutupad sa pangarap ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino," Robredo's said on Facebook.

The color change, an official release from the campaign itself, will be carried onto the remaining days of the election, Gutierrez said.

But the change has long been planned, not a seemingly knee-jerk reaction to Sunday’s joint presser which called for Robredo’s withdrawal by her opponents.

"Nagkataon lang, the plan was always to release the new logo after Holy Week, just in time for the last three weeks of the campaign,” Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News.

The message is clear, and something Robredo herself has been saying in her rallies weeks prior to the change: if elected, she will be a president to all Filipinos, not just those who sported her campaign color, pink in support for her candidacy.

“Closer to the election, when the conversation veers more towards governance, leadership, what happens after the elections, we really wanted to send a clear message: handa siyang maging presidente ng lahat ng Pilipino, and that’s what the new logo is intending to convey,” Gutierrez said.

Robredo, who has been barnstorming even through provinces where she lost the vice presidency in 2016, would often acknowledge her loss during her speech in the rallies in these provinces.

“Alam n’yo, natalo ako dito noong 2016,” she has said several times.

This is often met by chants of the crowd to make up for the loss, “Babawi kami!”

But Robredo would always continue by recounting what she calls her “resibo,” receipts of public services rendered in the area, despite the lack of support she received in her previous national position bid.

It’s not to say she holds it against them what she does for the constituents in the area; rather Robredo reminds voters in the rally that governance should be inclusive of all citizens, turning a blind eye to campaign colors, alliances, and partisan politicking.

"Kapag ako naging pangulo, kahit na halos lahat dito naka-pink, ang pangako ko, magiging presidente ako ng lahat ng kulay,” Robredo said in her Dagupan City rally earlier in April, capitol of “Solid North" Pangasinan.

The inclusion of new colors in the Robredo’s campaign logo also comes after new alliances forged with local government officials and groups who veered away from more obvious endorsements.

Seven days ago, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno lost several officials of IM Pilipinas to Robredo, while Senator Ping Lacson was abandoned entirely by Partido Reporma for Robredo's presidential bid.

This, Gutierrez said, aligns with the campaigns message of inclusivity.

"Bukas, handang tumanggap, hindi exclusivist, at ang intensyon talag aya magsilbi sa mga Pilipino, regardless of yung kulay na pinanggalingan,” he said.

"Sa last leg nitong kampanya huling tatlong linggo bago mag-eleksyon, hindi kayo kailangang magsuot ng pink para sumuporta,” he added.

This same inclusivity is what the campaign hopes its supporters will embody.

"From the start we were really trying to send a message of inclusivity. With this step (logo change), we are more clearly setting that particular tone for the remaining days of the campaign,” Gutierrez said.

The campaign is well aware that being largely volunteer-driven, passionate ideas among supporters “will inevitably clash", Gutierrez said.

After Robredo’s Pasig rally in March, posts claiming cash was handed out to members of the massive crowd circulated social media, which Robredo promptly denied.

In some parts of kakamPINK online circles, supporters fought amongst themselves after several posted proof for their lack of need for bribes in the form of dining photos in known expensive restaurants prior, during, and after the rally.

Other supporters called these posts “privileged,” “out of touch,” and can “alienate” the very people Robredo has always touted she fights for, the marginalized.

Five days before Robredo’s Pasig event, videos of envelopes allegedly containing cash being given out after a Uniteam rally in Nueva Ecija also surfaced.

"They’re trying in their own way to send a message na itong campaign na ito ay volunteer-driven at hindi ito hakot crowd 'di ba, but some people will point out that’s not the way to go,” Gutierrez explained.

Last year after Robredo announced her candidacy for the country’s top spot, she released “#Pinkiusap” videos, where she would talk about how supporters can approach others to talk about their political choices.

“The basic idea there is really radical love, from the start, 'yun naman ang aming tinutulak,” Guteirrez said.

“Radical love means, kailangan hidi tayo masyadong mayabang, kailangan marunong din tayo makinig, at umintindi, in the same way na ine-expect natin na tayo ay pakikinggan at iintindihin. Kailangan meron tayong effort na intindihin kung saan nanggagaling ‘yung mga taong kausap natin, hindi tayo nang-aaway, hindi tayo nangto-talk down.”

Social media has robbed netizens of empathy in connecting with others online, the reason why Gutierrez said there was such a deliberate effort to push for on-ground, face-to-face campaigning through their house-to-house activities.

In April, celebrity volunteers spearheaded the initiative, which was replicated exponentially across the country.

Is Robredo’s H2H campaign innovative? Not really: LGU candidates like councilors, brgy captains, mayors do it in their respective areas.



But campaign strategist Alan German explains why Robredo’s H2H is different: it’s being done on the scale of a national position bid. (🧵) pic.twitter.com/DxoZMMVAHX — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 5, 2022

"Sa face to face conversations, there is a lot more room and space para sa mas maayos na usapan,” he said.

This openness is what the campaign now hopes to visually translate with its logo change.

“It’s really a signal from now on, let’s try to be more open sa mas madaming kulay, let’s try to work towards yung Philippines na iba’t ibang pinangaggalingan, iba’t ibang background, maaaring iba’t ibang opinion, pero sa dulo, willing to come together and cooperate and work for a common good, because after all yun naman ang kind of leadership na kiakatawan ni VP Leni at ni Sen Kiko.”