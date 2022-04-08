Vice President Leni Robredo hold up a symbolic sword of legendary warrior princess Urduja during her entrance at the Dagupan City people's rally titled, "Talindeg Pangasinan." VP Leni media handout

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan - Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday thanked Pangasinan local officials for "standing up" with her in the race for the country's top position.

Among them, former Pangasinan 4th district representative Gina De Venecia with husband former House Speaker and Lakas-CMD co-chair Jose De Venecia held Robredo's hands up on stage during the rally.

Their son and incumbent Pangasinan 4th district representative Christopher De Venecia introduced Robredo to the crowd, but not before he thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go for their projects in the province.

This expression of gratitude was booed by the crowd of "kakamPINKs," which the younger De Venecia tried to placate by saying, "Love lang tayo dito (Let's practice love instead tonight.)"

When the De Venecias raised Robredo's hand, the crowd also chanted, "Isama si Kiko (Include Kiko)," enjoining the clan to endorse Robredo's runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Lakas-CMD, which the De Venecia patriarch co-founded, is endorsing Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice presidency.

In Bani, Pangasinan, Mayor Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto endorsed Robredo’s bid.



“Naniniwala akong ang tamang tao para susunod na Presidente ay babae… Alam ko sa pagtayo ko dito sa harapan nyo, ako ay mawawalan ng boto. Ganun pa man, kailangan merong tumindig para sa ating lahat.” pic.twitter.com/4OFjRXs6J2 — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 8, 2022

Other local officials in Pangasinan also endorsed Robredo and made an appearance at the rally, including Binmaley Mayor Sammy Rosario.

Bani Mayor Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto also endorsed Robredo when she made a stop at the town for a mini rally before heading to Dagupan City.

“Naniniwala akong ang tamang tao para susunod na Presidente ay babae… Alam ko sa pagtayo ko dito sa harapan nyo, ako ay mawawalan ng boto. Ganun pa man, kailangan merong tumindig para sa ating lahat," Palafox-Yamamoto told the Bani crowd.

(I believe the right person for the presidency is a woman. I stand here before you knowing that by doing so I will lose votes. But we need someone who will stand up for us.)

The Dagupan City people's rally which concluded her tour of Pangasinan was titled "Talindeg Pangasinan," which in the local language translates to "stand up Pangasinan."

"Maraming local officials na nahihirapang openly i-endorse tayo dahil merong mga pagkatakot," Robredo said during her speech.

"Kaya sobra kong na-appreciate ang mga local officials na tumindig po para sa akin ngayong gabi. Doble ang lakas ng loob na kanilang ipinamalas," Robredo said, acknowledging that these officials represent Pangasinan, part of the Marcos bailiwick "Solid North."

(Many local officials are afraid to openly support us. I really appreciate those who stood up today with me. It took twice as much courage doing so here.)

In the vice-presidential race in 2016, Robredo only had 265,016 votes, compared to her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s 832,711 votes, according to data gathered and processed by the ABS-CBN Investigative & Research Group.

Robredo said that despite this, she will not treat Pangasinan any less if she wins the presidency, just as how she provided equal service to the area during her time as vice president.

"Noong ako ang nanalo, naging vice president ako ng lahat, kahit sa mga lugar na talong-talo ako," Robredo said.

(When I won the vice presidenncy, I became a vice president everywhere, even in areas I lost.)

"Kapag ako naging pangulo, kahit na halos lahat dito naka-pink, ang pangako ko, magiging presidente ako ng lahat ng kulay," she added.

(If I become president, I will be a president to all colors, not just to those who wear pink.)

"Unang araw ng pagkapangulo ko, kakalimutan na natin ang pulitika, 'yun ang dapat nating baguhin. Tapos na ang luma at bulok na klase ng pulitika sa atin."

(On the first day of my presidency, we will forget politicking. We will leave the old and rotten political systems behind.)

The crowd at the CSI Stadia in Dagupan City, Pangasinan for the Robredo-Pangilinan people’s rally. Organizers estimate 60,000 attendees at 7PM. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/eAAZeFzVj4 — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 8, 2022

Archbishop Socrates Villlegas was also at the rally, and was acknowledged by Robredo.

Yet another crack in the "solid north," the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem's rally in Dagupan City's CSI Stadia was attended by some 76,000 supporters, according to local emergency response team.