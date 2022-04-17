WithdrawLeni memes set social media abuzz

New memes featuring Vice President Leni Robredo are making the rounds online, hours after her fellow presidential candidates called for her withdrawal.

Using the hashtag #WithdrawLeni, netizens edited Robredo's face into memes where she is seen in front of an ATM, supposedly withdrawing money. She is also seen holding a receipt.

One of her supporters said their group, the Creatives With Leni, decided to post the meme on their page as a funny reaction to what happened earlier.

Several other variations of the meme also circulated online.

Robredo herself joined in on the fun, replying to a comment to her post asking if she has already withdrawn.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso earlier challenged Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race in May.

"I am calling for Leni to withdraw, kasi whatever you're doing is not effective against the Marcos. Withhdraw. Come and join us," Domagoso said in a press conference where fellow presidential candidates Sen. Panfilo Lacson and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales were also present.

The Manila City mayor alleged that Robredo's camp has been asking other candidates to step aside and support her fight against survey frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., even as it is the Vice President who is supposedly fueling the late dictator's son's possible victory.

RELATED VIDEO