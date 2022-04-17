An aerial photo shows one of the areas devastated by landslides brought by Tropical Storm Agaton in Baybay City, Leyte which was inspected by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on April 15, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — The death toll from landslides and massive flooding caused by tropical storm Agaton has risen to 172, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

The latest situation report from the disaster council showed that majority or 156 of the reported deaths came from Eastern Visayas, where rains dumped by the storm triggered landslides that buried almost entire communities.

The NDRRMC also reported 8 injuries from the storm, while 110 remain missing.

According to the NDRRMC, 207,572 individuals are still saying in 909 evacuation centers across affected areas.

Overall, 583,994 families or 2,015,643 individuals were affected by Agaton, the report showed.

Sixteen cities and municipalities were placed under state of calamity, allowing local governments to quickly release funding to respond to the devastation.

Seventy-six local government units experienced power interruption or outages, of which 12 were already restored.

The NDRRMC also reported that Agaton left damage to agriculture and infrastructure amounting to over P249.8 million and P6.9 million, respectively.

