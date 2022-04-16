Higaonon elder Berhilda M. San-ahan hugs presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo as she visits the Sumilao farmers in Bukidnon on February 23,2022. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA - The family of late president Ramon Magsaysay expressed its "full support" for presidential aspirant Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo on Saturday.

In a statement, President Magsaysay's son, former Senator Ramon "Jun" Magsaysay Jr., said Robredo was the presidential candidate that best embodied the ideals of his late father.

“In fully embracing Magsaysay’s belief that those who have less in life should have more in law, VP Leni has served the marginalized by being a lawyer for the masses – without much fanfare or pretension,” he said.

“As she believes that the common people are at the very center of public service, the Filipino people may expect Vice President Leni Robredo to espouse President Ramon Magsaysay’s enduring legacy of championing the Filipino masses,” he added.

Jun Magsayay also called on his fellow Zambaleños, Bataeños, and all Filipinos to support Robredo.

The statement was released a few days before Robredo is expected to visit Zambales and Bataan on Tuesday, April 19.

Ramon Magsaysay was the nation’s seventh president and known as “the champion of the masses.” He died in an aircraft disaster on March 17, 1957.

Robredo's late husband, Jesse Robredo, also passed away due to an aircraft accident. He was a recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2000 for his “sheer dedication, untarnished reputation, and visionary leadership as the 3-term Mayor of Naga City.”

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines Vanguards also expressed their support for both Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

“Never in the history of the Philippines has one leader initiated and inspired a movement in the spirit of genuine bayanihan that draws the best of the Filipino in all sectors of society,” the Vanguards said in a statement.

144 of the group's members signed the document, with the oldest being from Batch 1950 while the youngest was from Batch 2021.

The Vanguard members explained that they were supporting Robredo and Pangilinan due to them exemplifying the qualities of the Filipino. They also said that the decision came after examining "the platforms of all presidential and vice-presidential tandems and have studied their track records, accomplishments, academic as well as professional qualifications.”

Though she ranks second in surveys to one of her election rivals, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., support for Robredo has cropped up from volunteer groups such as Ikaw Muna Pilipinas. Earlier this week, some members of the group withdrew support from Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso to back Robredo's presidential bid.