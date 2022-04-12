Anne Curtis endorses Leni Robredo for president

MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis on Tuesday declared her support to presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo.

Posting a snap of pink rose planted by her own mother, Curtis shared her thoughts why Robredo should be the next president of the Philippines.

"A mother's love. 'Yan ang tawag sa rosas na ito. My mum planted this rose in her garden & how apt it is for this time… dahil ang pangarap ko sa ating bansa ay magkaroon ng ilaw sa ating tahanan na tinatawag nating Pilipinas na gagabay, ipaglalaban, proprotektahan at mamahalin ito… mamahalin tayo," Curtis wrote in the caption of her post.

"Kaya para sa akin, #KulayRosasAngBukas," Curtis added, using Robredo's campaign hashtag.

As of writing, Curtis' post has already received 116,000 likes since it was upload on Tuesday morning.

In the comment section of her post, other celebrity Robredo supporters Jolina Magdangal, Pokwang, Angel Locsin and Bianca Gonzalez thanked Curtis for standing with Robredo.

"Thank you Anita!" Locsin told her good friend.

"Mabuhay ang mga nanay na may PANININDIGAN!!!!" Magdangal wrote.

Curtis joins the likes of Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, Donny Pangilinan, Buendia, Kuh Ledesma, Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano who have voiced support for Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.