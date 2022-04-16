Army personnel and reservists repack relief goods for distribution on April 14, 2022. Courtesy of 604th & 804th Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion, PA

Army troops and reservists stepped up humanitarian assistance and disaster relief for victims of Agaton, which caused severe flooding and landslides in Visayas and Mindanao

The Reserve Command, the Philippine Army's 604th Community Defense Center (CDC) and 130 reservists from the 604th Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion repacked and distributed aid for flood victims in Oton, Viejo and Batad towns in eastern Iloilo.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Visayas-based 8th Regional Community Defense Center (RCDG) and the 804 CDC deployed reservists to assist in search and retrieval efforts for landslide victims in Barangay Bunga, Baybay City, Leyte and Barangay Cadac-an, Abuyog town, Leyte

Earlier, the 3rd and 8th Infantry Divisions deployed humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) teams in the wake of the floods and landslides left by Agaton, the first tropical cyclone in the country this year.

The HADR teams joined responders from other government agencies and local government units in clearing landslide-hit roads, distributing aid for displaced families, rescuing stranded families in flooded communities, and helping in the search and retrieval efforts for landslide victims.

The Philippine Reservists Act (Republic Act 7077) mandates reserve units to assist relief and rescue efforts during calamities and socio-economic development initiatives.

