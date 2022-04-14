LOOK: Agaton survivor urges help through leaf art

A man whose family was displaced by Typhoon Agaton is communicating through art his call for help for those who have been affected.

Photo courtesy of Aldrin James Celiz

Aldrin James Celiz, from Cuartero in Capiz, shared with ABS-CBN News his photo of an anahaw leaf art depicting the Philippine map and the words “Agaton” and “Pray.”

Celiz’s photo sees him holding up the leaf, while standing waist-deep in flood.

He said he finished the art in an hour.

As of Thursday, the death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by Agaton has reached 133.

Photos courtesy of Jaypee Macera Magno and Edigan James Calapardo

Meanwhile, other artists observed Holy Week through unique art, including the use of food.

Iloilo resident Jaypee Bacera Magno shared with ABS-CBN News his artwork depicting The Last Supper, using chocolate spread.

Similarly, Edgian James Calapardo illustrated a Biblical image — the washing of the feet — with butter and sugar to embellish Jesus and his disciple’s clothing. — Report from Rolen Escaniel, ABS-CBN News

