Tropical depression Agaton reaches Samar town

MANILA—Tropical depression Agaton has reached Santa Rita town, Samar, and is expected to meander inside the Samar-Leyte-Biliran vicinity until Tuesday late evening or Wednesday morning, PAGASA said.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, the state agency said Agaton was spotted at 10 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and 60 kph gusts while slowly moving north-northwestward.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, wherein seaboards of areas affected will experience rough seas, is still up in:

Southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island

Dinagat Islands

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will fall in Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced in Mimaropa, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region.

PAGASA said Agaton is expected to turn towards the Philippine Sea before leaving the Samar-Leyte-Biliran area. The weather bureau said the tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate in 36 hours due to "the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of severe tropical storm Malakas", which is just around the borders of the Philippine area of responsibility.

"The remnant of Agaton will then continue tracking generally eastward over the Philippine Sea as it becomes assimilated within the circulation of Malakas," PAGASA said.

