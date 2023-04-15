RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Planning to go out this weekend?

The Philippines on Saturday until Sunday will experience cloudy weather, and occasional rain might fall, PAGASA said.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms could be expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, according to the state weather bureau's 4 p.m. bulletin Saturday.

The weather condition is brought about by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, said PAGASA.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in case severe thunderstorms hit, it warned.

PAGASA's forecast came days after tropical depression Amang, which later weakened into a low-pressure area, unleashed heavy rains and spawned flooding to much of Luzon.

