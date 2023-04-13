Home  >  News

Parts of Bicol region flooded due to ‘Amang’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 10:14 PM

Tropical depression Amang is downgraded by the Philippine state weather agency to a low pressure area.

It earlier unleashed devastating floods in parts of the country’s Bicol region. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2023
