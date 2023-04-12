Amang brings dark clouds to Metro Manila

MULTIMEDIA
Dark clouds over the metro
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 12 2023 08:04 PM
Dark and heavy clouds loom over Metro Manila as seen in Antipolo City due to the first cyclone of the year, Tropical Depression Amang, on Wednesday. State weather forecasters say Amang will bring heavy to intense rains over the eastern parts of Luzon and Visayas and is expected to remain offshore until the end of the week but a landfall scenario over the Bicol Peninsula is not being ruled out.
- /video/news/04/12/23/gastos-ng-us-para-sa-edca-sites-nasa-halos-100-milyon
- /video/news/04/12/23/ika-2-covid-19-booster-para-sa-general-population-papayagan
- /video/news/04/12/23/oil-spill-sa-mindoro-kontrolado-na-pcg
- /sports/04/12/23/uaap-nu-men-keep-perfect-record-to-book-final-4-ticket
- /news/04/12/23/veggie-shortage-nakikita-ng-da-ngayong-taon