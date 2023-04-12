Amang brings dark clouds to Metro Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Dark clouds over the metro

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Dark and heavy clouds loom over Metro Manila as seen in Antipolo City due to the first cyclone of the year, Tropical Depression Amang, on Wednesday. State weather forecasters say Amang will bring heavy to intense rains over the eastern parts of Luzon and Visayas and is expected to remain offshore until the end of the week but a landfall scenario over the Bicol Peninsula is not being ruled out.