P50-M worth of smuggled cigarettes destroyed in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Some P50 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were destroyed by the Bureau of Customs in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

The contraband consisted of 1,278 master cases and 513 reams that were seized in separate anti-smuggling operations since December 2020.

The cigarettes were smashed by a payloader, soaked in used oil, sprayed with water, and then buried in a sanitary landfill.

The destruction was witnessed by the local government, heads of law enforcement agencies, representatives from Commission on Audit and the Department of Health, and stakeholders.

In November 2020, the Port of Cebu destroyed 8 containers of smuggled cigarettes that had an estimated worth of P374 million.

