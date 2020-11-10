P374 million worth of smuggled cigarettes destroyed in Cebu

Bureau of Customs/handout

MANILA — The Port of Cebu has destroyed 8 containers of smuggled cigarettes last week that had an estimated worth of P374 million, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Tuesday.

The 8 containers of smuggled cigarettes were seized through the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), X-Ray Inspection Project team, the Port’s Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and an assessment division.

Authorities from the Port Operations Division, ESS, CIIS, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard transported the seized cigarettes from the port to the destruction facility in Barangay Binaliw, Talamban, Cebu City.

Acting District Collector lawyer Charlito Mendoza said Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero earlier ordered the disposal of seized goods to prevent port congestion, and to “avoid pilferage, and generate additional revenues for the government.

The smuggled cigarettes' destruction followed BOC rules and complied with existing environmental protocols, the statement read.

Representatives from Japan Tobacco Inc. and Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp. also witnessed the destruction of the cigarettes.