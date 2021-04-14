Temporary mobile hospital, drive-thru vaccination site soon to rise at Rizal Park

Rizal Park amid the enhanced community quarantine in this photo taken on April 4, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A temporary mobile hospital and a drive-thru vaccination site will soon rise at the Rizal Park in Manila, the Department of Tourism said Wednesday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno earlier "committed to design, construct, maintain, and manage the hospital 'up to its logical conclusion,' at no cost to the national government," the DOT said in a statement.

The mayor also promised to "restore the Burnham Green area where the hospital will be constructed, back to its original condition," the agency added.

The drive-thru vaccination site will be located beside the drive-thru RT-PCR testing facility managed by the City of Manila and the National Parks Development Committee, according to the DOT.

The testing site has accommodated 100 persons daily for their COVID tests since its launch in July, the agency said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 over the weekend approved the DOT's proposal to construct a drive-thru vaccination site at Nayong Pilipino in Paranaque City which can accommodate 12,000 individuals daily.