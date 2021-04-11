IATF approves automatic contact tracing via text messages: Palace

Screengrab of contact tracing app and system StaySafe.PH

MANILA - The Philippine government's task force against COVID-19 has approved the proposal to use text messages for automatic contact tracing, Malacañang said Sunday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Saturday gave the greenlight to the National Economic and Development Authority proposal to use smart messaging system to "further strengthen and improve" the use of contact tracing app StaySafe.PH, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

An initial beta test in Pasig, Antipolo, Pasig, Mandaluyong, and Valenzuela is due on May 1, according to Roque.

The IATF also adopted the proposal to transfer the ownership of the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) to the Department of Health and its immediate integration to the StaySafe.PH and other local contact tracing systems and applications.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been directed to lead the implementation, Roque said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology will spearhead national interoperability and the DOH will ensure the integration of the StaySafe.PH System with the CDRS, Roque added.

The tourism department's proposal to build temporary walk-in and drive-thru vaccination centers in vacant lots in the Nayong Pilipino property in Paranaque City was also ratified, according to the spokesman.