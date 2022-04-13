Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on April 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Government extended the COVID-19 Alert Level 1 over Metro Manila until the end of April, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Aside from the capital region's 13 million people, the following areas were also placed under Alert 1 from April 16 to 30, said acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar.

LUZON

CAR: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, Kalinga

Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan

Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Quirino

Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales

Region IVA: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, Rizal

Region IVB: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro

Region V: Catanduanes, Naga City, Albay

VISAYAS

Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo City

Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Siquijor

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City

MINDANAO

Region IX: Zamboanga City

Region X: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Iligan City

Region XI: Davao City

CARAGA: Butuan City, Surigao del Sur

This means that about 54 percent or 887 out of 1,634 cities and municipalities will be under Alert 1, noted the Palace.

The lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels allows all establishments and activities to operate at full on-site capacity, with face-to-face classes subject to the approval of the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 ask force placed the following areas under Alert Level 2 from April 16 to 30.



LUZON

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao

Region II: Nueva Vizcaya

Region IV-A: Quezon Province

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Region VI: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province

Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Western Samar

MINDANAO

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental

Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental

Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi

Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.

The Philippines recorded 1,903 COVID-19 cases last week or an average of 271 infections per day, the Department of Health said.

