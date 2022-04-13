MANILA (UPDATE) - Government extended the COVID-19 Alert Level 1 over Metro Manila until the end of April, Malacañang said on Wednesday.
Aside from the capital region's 13 million people, the following areas were also placed under Alert 1 from April 16 to 30, said acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar.
LUZON
- CAR: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, Kalinga
- Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan
- Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Quirino
- Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales
- Region IVA: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, Rizal
- Region IVB: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro
- Region V: Catanduanes, Naga City, Albay
VISAYAS
- Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo City
- Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Siquijor
- Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City
MINDANAO
- Region IX: Zamboanga City
- Region X: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Iligan City
- Region XI: Davao City
- CARAGA: Butuan City, Surigao del Sur
This means that about 54 percent or 887 out of 1,634 cities and municipalities will be under Alert 1, noted the Palace.
The lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels allows all establishments and activities to operate at full on-site capacity, with face-to-face classes subject to the approval of the Office of the President.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 ask force placed the following areas under Alert Level 2 from April 16 to 30.
LUZON
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao
- Region II: Nueva Vizcaya
- Region IV-A: Quezon Province
- Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
- Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon
VISAYAS
- Region VI: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province
- Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Western Samar
MINDANAO
- Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental
- Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental
- Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato
- CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi
Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President.
The Philippines recorded 1,903 COVID-19 cases last week or an average of 271 infections per day, the Department of Health said.
