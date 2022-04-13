Home  >  News

Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 until end-April, says Palace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2022 10:31 AM | Updated as of Apr 13 2022 11:10 AM

Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on April 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
MANILA (UPDATE) - Government extended the COVID-19 Alert Level 1 over Metro Manila until the end of April, Malacañang said on Wednesday. 

Aside from the capital region's 13 million people, the following areas were also placed under Alert 1 from April 16 to 30, said acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar. 

LUZON

  • CAR: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Mountain Province, Kalinga
  • Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan
  • Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Quirino
  • Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales
  • Region IVA: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, Rizal
  • Region IVB: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro
  • Region V: Catanduanes, Naga City, Albay

VISAYAS 

  • Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo City
  • Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Siquijor
  • Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City

MINDANAO

  • Region IX: Zamboanga City
  • Region X: Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Iligan City
  • Region XI: Davao City
  • CARAGA: Butuan City, Surigao del Sur

 

This means that about 54 percent or 887 out of 1,634 cities and municipalities will be under Alert 1, noted the Palace.

The lowest of 5 pandemic alert levels allows all establishments and activities to operate at full on-site capacity, with face-to-face classes subject to the approval of the Office of the President. 

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 ask force placed the following areas under Alert Level 2 from April 16 to 30. 

LUZON

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao
  • Region II: Nueva Vizcaya
  • Region IV-A: Quezon Province
  • Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
  • Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon

VISAYAS

  • Region VI: Antique, Negros Occidental, and Iloilo Province
  • Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
  • Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Western Samar

MINDANAO

  • Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Region X: Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental
  • Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental
  • Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato
  • CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi

Under Alert Level 2, casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops are banned, unless authorized by the COVID-19 task force or the Office of the President. 

The Philippines recorded 1,903 COVID-19 cases last week or an average of 271 infections per day, the Department of Health said.

