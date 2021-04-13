More than 8,200 vaccinated so far vs COVID-19 in San Juan, says Mayor Zamora

Health workers administer the COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - San Juan City has so far vaccinated more than 8,200 people against COVID-19 since it began its inoculation program on March 6, its mayor said Tuesday.

The city government has administered the anti-coronavirus jabs to 4,170 medical frontliners, 2,443 persons with comorbidities and 1,609 senior citizens, Mayor Francis Zamora told ANC.

"Every single day, we vaccinate around 600 to 800 San Juaneños. Definitely, we can increase these numbers as supply increase as well," Zamora said.

San Juan on Monday began inoculating older people with the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

The city aims to vaccinate more than 85,000 of its residents or two-thirds of its population to achieve herd immunity.

In the interview, Zamora said San Juan had 1,125 coronavirus active cases.

"If we hadn’t gone to ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), I would assume that by now, we would be around the 2,000-level given the daily growth we are experiencing before," he said.

To decongest its hospitals from COVID-19 admissions, the city is set to open container vans as quarantine facilities, Zamora said. It will have 26 rooms with air conditioning and toilet.

The city mayor said they were also collaborating with the Philippine Red Cross to open 2 community-based isolation facilities, which could cater around 200 patients.

"I'm optimistic that by end of April, all of these will be fully functional," Zamora said.