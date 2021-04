San Juan begins inoculating elderly with Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - San Juan City began Monday its inoculation of senior citizens with Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, its mayor Francis Zamora said.

"With a stable supply, we are very confident we can vaccinate 'yung (our) entire population namin as long as they register, are qualified, and as long as their doctors and our doctors deem them fit and healthy to be vaccinated," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

San Juan will open in the "next few days" container vans that will serve as quarantine facilities equipped with airconditioning and bathroom, Zamora added.

The city currently has 1,050 active infections, leaving its hospital San Juan Medical Center with 85 percent occupancy and its "kalinga" or main quarantine facility 96 percent occupied, according to the mayor.

The San Juan National High School, also being used as an isolation facility, is 39 percent occupied, he added.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine beginning Monday following a 2-week lockdown to curb rising virus cases.