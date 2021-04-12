FDA: 5 more COVID-19 vaccine brands yet to get EUA in PH

MANILA - Five more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have yet to get emergency use authorization (EUA) in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo said Monday night.

Domingo, in a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, said those still processing their applications are India's Bharat Biotech, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm.

Bharat Biotech applied for an EUA last January 22, but they are still lacking proof of good manufacturing practice.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, on the other hand, applied for an EUA last March 31.

"We hope to finish within the week," Domingo said about Johnson & Johnson's application.

Domingo also said someone told them that Sinopharm is interested in applying for an EUA for its vaccine, but it has yet to submit requirements.

"Ang hindi pa malinaw po sa atin ay Sinopharm. May sumulat po sa amin na gustong mag-apply pero noong hiningian po namin ng requirements, hindi pa po nila ibinibigay," he said.

(What's still unclear is Sinopharm. Someone sent us a letter, informing us that they want to apply but they did not give the requirements that we asked for.)

Moderna and Novovax have yet to apply for an EUA, Domingo added.

The FDA has so far granted EUA to Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac.

The Philippines has vaccinated at least 1 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

A total of 1,007,356 people have received their first of 2 vaccine doses, while 132,288 already took two COVID-19 shots. In total, the Philippines has administered 1,139,644 doses since March 1, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Those vaccinated include 965,169 of the country's 1.7 million health workers, who are the top priority in the inoculation, said Roque.

Most of vaccine recipients are from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Ilocos, Northern Mindanao, and Western Visayas regions, said Roque.

The Philippine has received 2.5 million COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, and 525,600 AstraZeneca doses from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility.

The Philippines has recorded 876,225 COVID-19 cases, among the highest in Asia, as of Monday. Of these, 157,451 or 18 percent are active.

RELATED VIDEO