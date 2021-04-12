COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Philippines top 1 million - Palace

A health worker arranges syringes during a mass vaccination program at the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST) in Sampaloc, Manila on Black Saturday, April 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has vaccinated at least 1 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus infections.

A total of 1,007,356 people have received their first of 2 vaccine doses, while 132,288 already took two COVID-19 shots. In total, the Philippines has administered 1,139,644 doses since March 1, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Importanteng achievement po ito dahil lumampas na po tayo ng one million na nabakunahan," he said in a press briefing.

(This is an important achievement because our vaccination has passed the 1 million mark.)

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Those vaccinated include 965,169 of the country's 1.7 million health workers, who are the top priority in the inoculation, said Roque.

Most of vaccine recipients are from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Ilocos, Northern Mindanao, and Western Visayas regions, said Roque.

The Philippine has received 2.5 million COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, and 525,600 AstraZeneca doses from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility.

Authorities last week suspended the use of AstraZeneca for those below 60 years old, over reports of very rare blood clots from the vaccine. Meanwhile, regulators cleared Sinovac's vaccine for the use on the elderly.

The Philippines has recorded 876,225 COVID-19 cases, among the highest in Asia, as of Monday. Of these, 157,451 or 18 percent are active.