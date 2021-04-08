FDA suggests age limit for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot reports

Health workers inoculate their fellow health workers with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine drug regulator on Thursday recommended that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot be used only on those over 60 years old due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots.

Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo said the European Medicines Agency recorded “very, very rare” cases of blood clots in out of 200 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

Most of those who reported blood clots overseas were women below 60 years of age, he said in a public briefing.

Though the Philippines has not recorded any blood clot cases, Domingo said the Department of Health must consider setting an age limit for vaccine use.

“Kung meron pa pong natitirang AstraZeneca vaccine, siguro ay ‘wag muna nating gamitin sa mga people below 60 years old until bigyan [tayo ng] clearer evidence at saka clearer guidance from WHO at saka sa atin pong mga expert.”

(If we still have AstraZeneca doses left, let's not give it for now to people below 60 years old until we are given clearer evidence and guidance from the World Health Organization and our experts.)

The Philippines has received 525,600 AstraZeneca doses, almost all of which have been administered, said Domingo.

The country's next delivery of the UK-developed vaccine might arrive in May, he said.

“That will give us time to study the evidence and to see kung magkakaroon po tayo ng bagong guidance sa paggamit ng AstraZeneca vaccine,” said the FDA chief.

(That will give us time to study the evidence and to see if we will release new guidance for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.)

Aside from AstraZeneca shots, the Philippines has received 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech.

Among the worst hit by the pandemic in Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year.

A recent surge of infections have raised the country's total COVID-19 cases to 819,164, of which 158,701 remained active as of Wednesday.

More than a dozen countries have at one time suspended use of the vaccine, which has been given to tens of millions in Europe. But most have resumed, with some, including France, the Netherlands and Germany, recommending a minimum age.

European Union health ministers failed to agree on common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programs.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) received reports of 169 cases of the rare brain blood clot by early April, after 34 million doses had been administered in the European Economic Area. The EEA comprises the 27 EU countries plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

But experts say that, even if a causal link is proved, the risks of getting a serious clot are vanishingly small compared to the risks from possible COVID-19 infection, which can cause similar clots along with other serious symptoms.

The shot has faced questions since late last year, when the drugmaker and Oxford University published trial data with two different efficacy readings as a result of a dosing error.

Among possible causes for the rare cerebral sinous vein clots being investigated are that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in rare cases or a possible link with birth control pills. But there is no definitive evidence.

Many experts say it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca's vaccine would cause a problem not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part of the virus.

