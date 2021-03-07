Additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Manila

MANILA - An additional 38,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from British-Swedish drug firm AstraZeneca arrived in Manila Sunday night.

The second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX Facility arrived at 6:43 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Health officials, Sec. Carlito Galvez and COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon, along with Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal, and representatives of the World Health Organization and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) welcomed the vaccines from Amsterdam.

The vaccines will be transported to the Department of Health cold storage facility in Marikina City.

This is the third batch of donated vaccines to arrive in Manila.

The vaccines were loaded on a Boeing 777 commercial flight of Royal Dutch Airline flight KLM803 from Amsterdam via Bangkok in Thailand.

- Report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

