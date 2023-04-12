Comelec defends accuracy of Halalan 2022

The Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers continue to receive boxes containing certificates of canvass at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA -- The spokesperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday defended the accuracy of the 2022 national elections, amid some critics' petition to access the transmission logs of the system used in the polls.

"Pero going beyond the transmission, gusto lang po namin sabihin and i-stress na tignan din natin ano yung nai-transmit. Siguro bilang pagsagot na rin sa mga nakaraang katanungan. Hinahanap nila yung 20 million votes," said Director John Rex Laudiangco.

The poll critics are looking for some 20 million votes in last year's national and local elections, but Comelec said the system only transmits the results of voting, not the actual vote.

"Ang tina-transmit po ng vote counting machine ay hindi votes. Ang tina-transmit po nito ay election returns na kung saan nakasaad yung binilang nating mga boto," Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco also noted that the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting found no discrepancies, while the random manual audit of the machines showed a nearly perfect accuracy rate.

"Sa lahat ng random manual audit po natin na accuracy rate... lumalabas po 99.97 percent accurate lahat po ng election returns," Laudiangco added.

Laudiangco said they have already granted the public access to the transmission logs.



RELATED VIDEO: