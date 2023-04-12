This image shows the location of tropical depression Amang at 7:30 a.m. PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical depression Amang will dump heavy rains over parts of Luzon as it lingers near Catanduanes province on Wednesday morning, PAGASA said.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said an accumulated 50 to 100 mm of rainfall is expected from Wednesday to Thursday morning in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Quezon.

Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the southern portion of Aurora will also experience an accumulated rainfall of 50 to 100mm in the next 3 days, the weather agency said.

This amount of rainfall is equal to 50 to 100 liters of rain in a square meter area in 24 hours, according to ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

PAGASA warned that heavy rainfall from Amang could spawn isolated flash floods and landslides.

Amang was "almost stationary" over the coastal waters of Virac, Catanduanes at 7 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts.

Parts of Luzon are under wind signal no. 1 due to Amang. PAGASA

PAGASA raised signal no. 1 over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds could cause "minimal to minor threat to life and property."

-Catanduanes

-Sorsogon

-Albay

-Camarines Sur

-Camarines Norte

-Ticao Island

-Burias Island

-Eastern portion of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

-Aurora

-Quezon

-Eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)

Track and intensity forecast for tropical depression Amang. PAGASA

PAGASA said Amang was expected to move west northwestward towards the Camarines provinces, Lamon Bay, and mainland Quezon.

Amang is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday or earlier, PAGASA said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO: