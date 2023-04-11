PAGASA image

MANILA — A slower tropical depression Amang is creeping towards Camarines and Quezon provinces on Wednesday, PAGASA said.

Amang, which earlier made landfall close to Panganiban in Catanduanes, was spotted in the waters off San Andres town in the same province at 4 a.m., the state weather bureau said.

It said the cyclone was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 60 kph gusts.

Moving westward at 15 kph, Amang will head towards the Camarines provinces, Lamon Bay, and mainland Quezon with the possibility of passing near or over Polillo Islands in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said signal no. 1 was still raised in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds could be expected in 36 hours.

LUZON

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Ticao Island

Burias Island

Eastern portion of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Quezon

Eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)

Heavy rains may spawn floods and landslides in the Camarines provinces, Quezon, Laguna, and Rizal, PAGASA added.

Track and intensity forecast for tropical depression Amang. PAGASA

Amang may weaken into a low-pressure area by Thursday or earlier, the weather agency said.

