Representatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Armed Forces attend the opening ceremonies of the RP-US Balikatan Exercises at the Tejeros Hall, AFP Commissioned Officers Club Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on April 11, 2023. Jonathan Celllona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has shown "great interest" in watching the live-fire drills in this year's "Balikatan" exercises with the United States, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Wednesday.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said Marcos was invited in this year's Balikatan, which is considered the largest-ever joint combat military drills of Manila and Washington.

"He showed great interest in watching the live-fire exercise. But as to his schedule, I am not privy to it," Aguilar said in a public briefing.

The military spokesman said he is "not very sure" of the President's attendance.

About 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and over 100 Australian soldiers will participate in the two-week Balikatan exercises, or "shoulder to shoulder" in Filipino, that opened Tuesday. For the first time, this year's iteration will include a live-fire drill in waters off Zambales province.

In an interview with ANC earlier in the day, Aguilar said the live-fire drills will happen for "a few hours" on April 26, noting its impact on the livelihood of the fishermen there.

US Embassy in the Philippines Press Attaché Kanishka Gangopadhyay told ABS-CBN News in a Viber message that the AFP has sent out invites as exercise hosts, but he has no information so far regarding Marcos' possible attendance to the drills.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil on the matter but she has yet to respond as of this story's posting.

Last month, Marcos took flight aboard one of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) FA-50PH fighter jets as part of the aircraft’s defense capability demonstration flight at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga.

He said he wanted to board an Air Force jet since he was young, which was why he grabbed the opportunity when asked to participate in the demonstration.



“Matagal ko nang gusto gawin iyon pero hindi ako naging piloto kaya nag-take advantage na ako. Pinagbigyan naman ako,” he said.

(I've always wanted to do that, but I'm not a pilot so I took the advantage. I was given the chance.)