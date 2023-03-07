Marcos Jr. rides fighter jet in PAF demo flight

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took flight aboard one of the PH Air Force's fighter jets. Philippine Air Force handout photo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took flight aboard one of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) FA-50PH fighter jets as part of the aircraft’s defense capability demonstration flight at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga Tuesday afternoon.

Marcos Jr. rode Fighter Jet number 007 and was given the callsign “Lawin."

The Presidential Communications Office and PAF has yet to release details of the President’s flight.

But in an earlier speech, the President said the FA-50PH fighter jets will improve the country’s maritime patrol capability, aid in the monitoring of developments within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and provide close air support to combat troops.

This, as he noted that the country’s “archipelagic nature and geostrategic location” requires the Philippine military “to constantly adapt to become more mobile and agile.”

Prior to this, Marcos Jr led the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of the Philippine Air Force’s newest C-295 Medium Lift Aircraft in a ceremony at the Clark Air base.