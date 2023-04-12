A fisherman mends his net after arriving from early morning fishing off the coast of Zambales on April 5, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines is coordinating with the Zambales government to provide assistance to fisherfolk affected by the no-sail zone policy as Filipino and American forces hold the Balikatan exercises.

According to AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar, this year's Balikatan will be the largest-ever joint combat military of Manila and Washington, with nearly 18,000 troops taking part in the exercises.

"We are considering attending to some issues that are... arising out of the live-fire exercises, especially the fishermen in Zambales because even if it only will happen in a few hours on April 26, they are still affected," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"We are coordinating with the concerned local government unit to make sure that appropriate assistance will be provided to them."

The US has promised to defend the Philippines in the dispute-rife South China Sea as the allies launched Balikatan exercises in the face of Beijing's growing assertiveness in the region.

About 12,200 American, 5,400 Filipino and just over 100 Australian soldiers will participate in the 2 weeks of Balikatan exercises, or "shoulder to shoulder" in Filipino, which for the first time will include a live-fire drill in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.

The drills follow Monday's conclusion of a 3-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

"Our focus in the conduct of Balikatan exercise is in the modernization of our capability," Aguilar said.

"We have to facilitate or fast-track the capability upgrade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in terms of maritime security and maritime domain awareness.

"We support the foreign policy of the President, which is we are friends to everybody and we are not enemy to anybody. So that's how see Balikatan. It is separate from any activities that are happening around it," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— With a report from Agence France-Presse