Landslide buries village in Baybay, Leyte: mayor

Courtesy of Baybay City Fire Station - Northern Leyte Facebook Page



MANILA — Landslides triggered by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Agaton buried a mountainous village in Baybay City, Leyte, Mayor Jose Carlos Cari said Tuesday.

Rescue teams are searching for many people thought to be missing in Barangay Kantagnos, he said.

"Dun kami naka-concentrate ngayon dahil maraming survivors. Kasi 2 beses nag-landslide. May maliit na landslide. Nakatakbo pa 'yung mga tao. Bago sinundan ng isang malaking landslide na tumabon na sa buong barangay," Cari told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

There are 210 households in the village, he said.

In Barangay Mailhi, at least 14 bodies have been retrieved from the debris, Cari said.

Aside from those, five were retrieved in Barangay Kantagnos, two in Barangay Maypatag, and one each in Barangays Candadam, Pangasugan and Bunga, the Philippine Army said in a separate statement.

There were also 28 missing and 105 injured, it added.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and supervising the SSR (Search and Rescue) and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response) operations in coordination with CDRRMC of Baybay City as we race against time to rescue those who are hit by landslide, save lives, give hope and ease the sufferings of our fellowmen in the area," 802nd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Noel A Vestuir said.

Cari said several people remain missing in the villages of Can-ipa and Bunga.

"Marami 'yung mga hindi inaasahang landslide ay ngayon nangyari. Tapos maraming barangay ang apektado," the city mayor said.

"Parang tumigil 'yung bagyo dito sa area namin," he added.

Cari said some rescue operations were halted due to the rain.

Tropical Storm Agaton first made landfall in Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar last Sunday. It weakened into a tropical depression the day after before making its second landfall over Basey, Samar.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Agaton was in the vicinity of Balangiga in Eastern Samar as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. It was packing 45 kph winds and gusts of up to 75 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 is hoisted in the following areas:

LUZON

The southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Placer, Cataingan, Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz)

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

At least 95,000 families or 139,000 people have been affected by Agaton, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest bulletin.

So far, the NDRRMC has only received reports about the death of 20 people, as well as 6 injured and one missing, which it said are all subject for validation.