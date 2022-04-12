MANILA (3rd UPDATE) - The number of reported deaths due to Tropical Storm Agaton has risen to 20, with 6 injured and 1 person reported missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the new death toll includes fatalities from a landslide in Baybay, Leyte, where 14 people died.

"The rest are from other areas specifically in Mindanao. These were drowning victims in those other areas," he told ANC's Headstart.

But according to the Philippine Army, 10 more people also died in Baybay.

The 802nd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army said in a social media post that authorities found 14 cadavers in Barangay Mailhi, five in Barangay Kantagnos, two in Barangay Maypatag, and one each in Barangays Candadam, Pangasugan, and Bunga.

It added that at least 28 people were also missing and 105 were injured in the city.

The NDRRMC said 17,070 people have fled their homes and stayed in evacuation centers in the Bicol region, the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Region.

Initial cost of agricultural damage was pegged at P900,000 and infrastructure damage at P250,000, it added.

In Guiuan, Eastern Samar, 6,458 families were affected according to Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan. These families remained in their homes, she said.

There were no reported landslides while electricity in some areas remained up until midnight, she added.

"Sa ngayon po, medyo maayos-ayos na po, wala ng pag-ulan. But we are alarmed kasi babalik ang Agaton sa Guiuan 5 a.m. to April 13, kaya we're again preparing for the comeback," she said.

(Right now, there's no longer rain. But we are alarmed because Agaton will return to Guiuan from 5 a.m. until tomorrow, so we're again preparing for the comeback.)

The local government has prepared 5,000 food packs in addition to the 5,000 it requested from the social welfare department, the mayor said. However, local officials cannot distribute the aid due to the election ban, she said.

Local authorities are urged to immediately file a petition to be exempted from the ban without complete documents if the aid distribution is due to a calamity, Commission on Elections commissioner George Garcia had said.

