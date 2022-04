Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fourteen people died in Baybay, Leyte after tropical depression Agaton spawned landslides in the city, an official said Tuesday.

This, despite the preemptive evacuation for the residents in the area, said Office of Civil Defense-Eastern Visayas assistant regional director Rey Gozon.

“Nagkaroon po ng preemptive evacuation ang local government. Nagbigay pa din po sila ng advisory sa within (area of responsibility) ng Baybay City, kaya nga hindi ito inasahan na mangyari talaga kasi hindi naman siya ganoon ka-high risk yung area for landslide,” he said.

“Siguro sir nagkaroon lang talaga ito ng accumulation ng tubig…bumigay po yung lupa.”

(The local government unit conducted a preemptive evacuation and even issued an advisory in their area of responsibility. I think this was not really expected because the area is not at high risk for landslides. Perhaps the water accumulated, the soil gave way.)

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Petilla said floods hit around 100 barangays in the province on Monday after Agaton dumped heavy rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Gozon said some 15,421 families were affected by Agaton’s onslaught in Region 8.

— TeleRadyo, 12 April 2022