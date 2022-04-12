Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpod from Laoag during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA - Vice presidential aspirant and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was once a hesitant political candidate, who even refused to become a top local chief executive, her father President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday.

Duterte said he is supporting Sara's vice presidential bid for the upcoming elections, even if he was puzzled why she ran for that post.

"Yung anak ko, babae, si Inday, noon ayaw, ngayon kandidato na ng vice president, hindi ko maintindihan. Noon una pinatakbo ko ng... mayor, kasi paalis ako, that was the time I was the vice mayor, sabi 'ayaw ko, ayaw ko,'" the President said in a speech in Butuan City.

"Nakatikim siguro ng magandang puwesto, mayor ka kasi, so ngayon tumakbo ng vice president. Hindi kami nag-uusap but of course I support my daughter. Hindi ako namumulitika, I was just relating to you kung ano yung totoo sa buhay," he added.

During the same speech, Duterte said he is not supporting any presidential candidate until there was a "compelling" reason.

Despite her initial reluctance and refusal to join the presidential race, speculation never stopped that Duterte-Carpio would pull off the same political stunt her father did in 2015: belatedly run via substitution.

The Davao City mayor is running for the No. 2 job under late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s UniTeam. The two are frontrunners in pre-election polls.

Duterte earlier questioned his eldest daughter's bid for the position given her lead in opinion polls for the presidency. He described Duterte-Carpio's move as a decision of the Marcos group.

The President earlier threatened to seek a Senate seat, contrary to reports that he would run for vice president, to prevent a face-off with his daughter in the second-highest post in the country.

-- With a report from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

