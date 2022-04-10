Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos meets with provincial governors. Courtesy BBM Media Bureau

MANILA - The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Sunday claimed that another batch of provincial governors have pledged to support his candidacy, and that an large majority of the local execs have vowed to give him a landslide victory in Halalan 2022.

Fresh from his campaign sorties in Leyte, presidential frontrunner, Marcos Jr., met with governors from across the country tonight at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City for the consolidation of command votes for the BBM-Sara UniTeam.

Marcos' camp claimed that 73 of the 81 governors in the country are now “fully supporting" his candidacy.

The governors reportedly vowed to give him a landslide victory in the May 9 polls.

Present in Sunday's meeting were:

Gov. Dax Cua (Quirino)

Gov. Susan Yap (Tarlac)

Gov. Rodito Albano (Isabela)

Gov. Jose Riano (Romblon)

Gov. Florencio Miraflores (Aklan)

former Gov. Casimiro Alcantara Ynares IlI (representing incumbent Rizal Gov. Rebecca Ynares)

Gov. Phillip Tan (Misamis Occ.)

Gov. Eduardo Gadiano (Occ. Mindoro)

Gov. Alexander Pimentel (Surigao del Sur)

Gov. Danilo Suarez (Quezon)

Gov. Hermilando Mandanas (Batangas)

Gov. Bonifacio Lacwasan (Mountain Province)

Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu (Maguindanao)

Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu (Sultan Kudarat)

Gov. Arthur Yap (Bohol).

Marcos’ chief of staff and spokesman and Partido Federal ng Pilipinas executive VP, Atty. Vic Rodriguez, was also present in the meeting.

This is Marcos’ 2nd meeting with local chief executives for command vote consolidation.

Last week, he also met with 10 governors who expressed support for his presidential bid.

Since filing his certificate of candidacy in October, Marcos continues to dominate presidential surveys, registering majority voter preference over his competitors.

The latest voter preference poll in the Philippines put Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte ahead of their rivals by a wide margin. But the Pulse Asia survey also showed Marcos' closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo gaining ground.

