Members of the Alliance of Health Workers troop to the Professional Regulation Commission office in Pasay city on April 11, 2022 to file complaints against and seek the revocation of the certificate of registration as physician of Communications Undersecretary NTF-ELCAC spokesperson and Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging them. Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Members of the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) on Monday filed a complaint against Communications Undersecretary and NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy at the Professional Regulation Commission and asked for the revocation of her certificate of registration as a physician for red-tagging them.

The group said that on April 7 and 10 of last year, Badoy described them as supposedly a creation of the CPP-NPA-NDF with the purported aim of infiltrating the government.

They also said that on April 12 last year, Badoy issued a press release accusing their leaders as operatives and cadres of the communist group.

Atty. Tony La Viña, the group's lawyer, said they are seeking to revoke Badoy’s license as a physician because "part ito ng all-of-nation approach against red-tagging na nagpapasama sa ating bayan.”

(This is part of the all-of-nation approach against red-tagging which is not good for our country.)

La Viña said other doctors will follow soon in also seeking the revocation of Badoy’s license.

Last week, members of the AHW also filed complaints against Badoy at the Ombudsman, and sought for an issuance of an immediate preventive suspension and cancelation of her civil service eligibility.

La Viña said a group of community pantry organizers will also file complaints against Badoy at the Ombudsman on Wednesday.

Currently, there are currently four complaints against the NTF-ELCAC spokesperson at the Ombudsman.

”Dapat siya ang kasama naming nagsu-support sa laban ng mga health workers. Pero ang nangyayari, siya ang gumagawa ng paraan para ibagsak ang mga health workers at bumaba ang morale,” said Remedial Ysmael, AHW national officer and one of the complainants.

(She is supposed to be with us in supporting the struggle of health workers. But what happened is she is doing things to put health workers down, including their morale.)

Another complainant, Filipino Nurses United President Maristela Abenojar, believes that Badoy’s red-tagging is against her hippocratic oath.

”Ang ginagawang red-tagging ni Usec. Badoy ay mapanganib sapagkat hindi ito nakakahikayat para sa nurses at sa ibang professionals na maglingkod sa mga kumunidad at magsilbi sa ating marginalized health sectors, mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan,” said Abenojar.

(Usec. Badoy's red-tagging is dangerous because this doesn't encourage nurses and other professionals to serve communities, the marginalized, our poor compatriots.)

This, she added, deprives poor Filipinos to have access to health care.

”Ito pong ginagawa ni Usec. Badoy ay taliwas sa kanyang sinumpaan bilang isang manggagamot. Ang aming pong sinumpaang nasa health profession, kagaya ng mga doktor, kagaya ni Usec. Badoy, ay magligtas ng buhay, magdugtong ng buhay. Subalit sa kaniyang ginagawang red-tagging at sa kaniyang pagsasabi ng mga kasinungalingan ng mga health workers, kasama ang mga nurses ay bahagi ng CPP-NPA, na wala namang batayan, at pagsasabi na kami’y terorista, ay isang maling, unethical na gawain ng isang doktor sapagkat pinapatay niya ang kapwa Pilipino,” said Abenojar.

(What Usec. Badoy is doing is contrary to her oath as a medical practitioner. What we in the health profession - doctors, like Usec. Badoy - swore to do is to save lives, to extend people's lives. But the red-tagging she is doing and the lies she has spread against health workers, such as allegations that nurses are part of the CPP-NPA, without basis, and that we are terrorists, are wrong and unethical acts of a doctor, because she is killing her fellow Filipinos.)

She said they will not stop until Badoy loses her license.

”Dahil hindi siya nakakatulong sa mga health workers, matanggalan po siya ng lisensiya as soon as possible,” Robert Mendoza, AHW president, also said of Badoy.

(Because she is not helping health workers, I hope her license will be revoked as soon as possible.)

"Nakakalungkot na isa siyang doktor, na mayroon siyang mga sinumpaang tungkulin, ito, sinisiraan ang mga legitimate na organization at mga iba’t ibang personalities na nandito sa health sector,” he added.

(It's sad that she is a doctor and she has sworn to perform her obligations, but here she is, discrediting legitimate organizations and other personalities in the health sector.)

La Viña said other groups are also mulling filing complaints against Badoy in the coming days both at the Ombudsman and the PRC.

RELATED VIDEO