Home  >  News

NTF-ELCAC spox faces new complaints at Ombudsman over red-tagging

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2022 12:35 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Complaints were filed with the Office of the Ombudsman against Lorraine Badoy, spokesperson of the government's anti-communist task force.

Badoy is accused of red-tagging Vice President Leni Robredo and other groups.

She, however, dismissed the complaints as mere communist propaganda. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 23, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Lorraine Badoy   NTF-ELCAC   Office of the Ombudsman   red-tagging  